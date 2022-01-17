California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 7,725 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.77% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $242,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $379.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $432.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $424.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.23. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $253.85 and a one year high of $475.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

