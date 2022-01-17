California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,597,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.81% of L3Harris Technologies worth $351,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after buying an additional 9,519 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 53,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,737,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 324,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,471,000 after acquiring an additional 48,034 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $254.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.77.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $227.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.70 and a 52-week high of $246.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

