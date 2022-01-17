California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 679,253 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 35.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,255,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 679,253 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.51% of Travelers Companies worth $190,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,650,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,241,333,000 after acquiring an additional 123,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,473,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,112,166,000 after acquiring an additional 141,444 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,646,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,641,874,000 after acquiring an additional 242,981 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,085,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $609,944,000 after acquiring an additional 95,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,055,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $607,206,000 after acquiring an additional 96,716 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of TRV stock opened at $163.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $168.31. The company has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.72 and its 200 day moving average is $155.99.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

TRV has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.60.

In related news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.