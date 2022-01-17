California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,347,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,564 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.82% of Allstate worth $298,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.2% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 0.9% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 49,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 29.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 872,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,035,000 after purchasing an additional 200,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 25.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 472,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,219,000 after purchasing an additional 96,742 shares in the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALL has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James downgraded Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.33.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $124.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $102.55 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.02.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

