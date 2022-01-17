Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 391,100 shares, a drop of 36.3% from the December 15th total of 613,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CALA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair downgraded Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

In related news, Director Keith Orford sold 48,190 shares of Calithera Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $42,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Molineaux bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALA. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,608,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,127,000 after purchasing an additional 265,000 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 2.1% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,452,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after acquiring an additional 153,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 406.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,212,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 973,168 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 288,904.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 985,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 985,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 16.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 112,622 shares during the last quarter. 55.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $0.54 on Monday. Calithera Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.63.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

