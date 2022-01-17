Callisto Network (CLO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $45,018.00

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. During the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $13.53 million and $45,018.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,181.96 or 0.07551965 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00073783 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.