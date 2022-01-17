Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Position Increased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 105.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302,852 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.20% of Campbell Soup worth $24,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 64.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. 50.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $46.38 on Monday. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $53.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.55 and a 200-day moving average of $42.71.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CPB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

