Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,589 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Canada Goose worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 850.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOS shares. Barclays raised shares of Canada Goose from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities raised shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.70.

Shares of GOOS opened at $32.33 on Monday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $53.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.83, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $232.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

