Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $65.85

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$65.85 and last traded at C$65.68, with a volume of 257640 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$62.91.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNQ. Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$63.38.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$53.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$77.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.91, for a total transaction of C$309,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,955,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$121,087,540.24. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$44.16 per share, with a total value of C$419,520.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 117,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,174,801.28. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 330,329 shares of company stock valued at $18,144,966.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

