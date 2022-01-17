Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a growth of 46.3% from the December 15th total of 36,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

CADL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Candel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $542,000. 17.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CADL stock opened at $6.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.68 and a quick ratio of 20.68. Candel Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $14.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.70.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Candel Therapeutics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Candel Therapeutics

Candel Therapeutics Inc is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel oncolytic viral immunotherapies. The company’s product pipeline includes CAN-2409 and CAN-3110. Candel Therapeutics Inc is based in NEEDHAM, Mass.

