Candel Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CADL) Lock-Up Period Set To End on January 24th

Candel Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:CADL) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, January 24th. Candel Therapeutics had issued 9,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 27th. The total size of the offering was $72,000,000 based on an initial share price of $8.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several research firms have recently commented on CADL. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Candel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Candel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Candel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get Candel Therapeutics alerts:

Candel Therapeutics stock opened at $6.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.70. The company has a current ratio of 20.68, a quick ratio of 20.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Candel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.78.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Candel Therapeutics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,195,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Candel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $542,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Candel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Candel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Candel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Candel Therapeutics Company Profile

Candel Therapeutics Inc is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel oncolytic viral immunotherapies. The company’s product pipeline includes CAN-2409 and CAN-3110. Candel Therapeutics Inc is based in NEEDHAM, Mass.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Candel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Candel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.