Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cardinal Health in a research note issued on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.01 EPS.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The firm had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CAH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $53.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.74. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $62.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.65%.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 432.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 903.6% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

