Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth $1,407,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 9.6% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 131.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 15,453 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $53.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.74. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.65%.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

