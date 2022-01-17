Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$235.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. NBF reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet to C$201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$300.00 to C$295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$205.00 to C$201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$205.00 to C$201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

TSE:CJT opened at C$172.96 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$170.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$185.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.90, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.83. Cargojet has a 52 week low of C$155.42 and a 52 week high of C$221.50. The firm has a market cap of C$3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.54.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C($0.61). The firm had revenue of C$189.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$180.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.42%.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

