CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,830,000 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the December 15th total of 5,460,000 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

CARG has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CarGurus from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.30.

CarGurus stock opened at $31.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.18. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $39.77.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $222.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $58,883.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $1,465,591.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 492,025 shares of company stock worth $18,044,946. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 631,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,573,000 after purchasing an additional 24,361 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in CarGurus by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 126,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 51,800 shares during the period. Vitruvian Partners LLP increased its position in CarGurus by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 794,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,845,000 after acquiring an additional 234,809 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in CarGurus by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 848,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,263,000 after acquiring an additional 32,391 shares during the period. Finally, Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC increased its position in CarGurus by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 218,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 28,567 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

