Carry Price Reaches $0.0087 (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Carry has a market cap of $76.21 million and $5.22 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Carry has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Carry coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00112597 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00015598 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,785,037,464 coins. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

