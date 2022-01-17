Cartesi Price Hits $0.62 (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. During the last week, Cartesi has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cartesi coin can currently be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001465 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cartesi has a market cap of $273.68 million and $26.42 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cartesi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00060837 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00070592 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,206.53 or 0.07588621 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,145.43 or 0.99742025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00068665 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007753 BTC.

Cartesi Coin Profile

Cartesi launched on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,153,394 coins. Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Buying and Selling Cartesi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cartesi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cartesi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.