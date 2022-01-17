CashHand (CHND) Trading Down 21.7% Over Last 7 Days

CashHand (CURRENCY:CHND) traded up 21.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 17th. CashHand has a market capitalization of $35,852.49 and $63.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CashHand coin can now be purchased for about $0.0231 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CashHand has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00034431 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000219 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000186 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000738 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 53.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000062 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000197 BTC.

CashHand is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 43,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,553,199 coins. The official website for CashHand is www.cashhand.info . CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashHand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CashHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

