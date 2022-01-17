CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.05). CASI Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.20). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.87% and a negative net margin of 175.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CASI. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In related news, CEO Wei-Wu He purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $25,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 493.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,211 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 107.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares during the period. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CASI stock opened at $0.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.15. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $3.90.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

