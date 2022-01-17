Casper Trading Down 4.4% This Week (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. During the last week, Casper has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular exchanges. Casper has a market cap of $341.77 million and $11.49 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00060267 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00071639 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,173.21 or 0.07531215 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,980.83 or 0.99636124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00068079 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007624 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,608,565,323 coins and its circulating supply is 3,049,722,542 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

