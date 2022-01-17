Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a growth of 50.3% from the December 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CVAT opened at $0.10 on Monday. Cavitation Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09.

Cavitation Technologies Company Profile

Cavitation Technologies, Inc engages in the development, patenting, and commercialization of technology-based systems, which are designed to serve vegetable oil refining, renewable fuels, water treatment, wines and spirits enhancement, algae oil extraction, water-oil emulsions and crude oil yield improvement.

