CBC.network Hits 24-Hour Volume of $114,560.00 (CBC)

CBC.network (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. CBC.network has a market capitalization of $7.88 million and approximately $114,560.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CBC.network has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One CBC.network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0506 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CBC.network alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005295 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00056395 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007148 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CBC.network Coin Profile

CBC.network (CRYPTO:CBC) is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

CBC.network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBC.network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CBC.network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CBC.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CBC.network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CBC.network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.