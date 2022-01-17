CCUniverse Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One CCUniverse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. CCUniverse has a market cap of $12,611.39 and approximately $3.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CCUniverse alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007139 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00012822 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000774 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CCUniverse Coin Profile

CCUniverse is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CCUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CCUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.