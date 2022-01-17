CD Projekt (OTC:OTGLF) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to “Sell”

CD Projekt (OTC:OTGLF) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $144.00 price objective on the stock.

About CD Projekt

CD Projekt SA is a holding company, which engages in the development of video games. It operates through the CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com segments. The CD PROJEKT RED segment focuses on videogame development. The GOG.com segment distributes global digital videogame. Its other activities include motion picture distribution and investment services.

