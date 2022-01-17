CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC trimmed its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in CDW by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 283.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in CDW in the second quarter valued at $1,999,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in CDW in the second quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CDW by 45.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 267,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,682,000 after acquiring an additional 82,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total value of $635,426.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $191.64. The stock had a trading volume of 687,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $130.01 and a twelve month high of $208.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

