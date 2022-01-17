Celo Trading 3.2% Higher Over Last Week (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 17th. In the last seven days, Celo has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. Celo has a total market cap of $1.76 billion and approximately $76.54 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can now be purchased for $4.53 or 0.00010861 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00060708 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00069643 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,159.88 or 0.07569970 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,769.06 or 1.00064182 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00068778 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007713 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 387,111,233 coins. The official website for Celo is celo.org . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

