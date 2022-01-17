Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.78

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$18.78 and last traded at C$18.67, with a volume of 310658 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$18.04.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVE. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$21.00 price target (up previously from C$19.00) on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$20.00 price target on Cenovus Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 26th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.40.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.19. The firm has a market cap of C$37.67 billion and a PE ratio of 42.85.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$13.43 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.07%.

In related news, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$156,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$603,495.30.

About Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.