Centric Swap (CNS) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One Centric Swap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Centric Swap has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. Centric Swap has a market capitalization of $2.41 million and $1.35 million worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00061138 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00069853 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,190.47 or 0.07586641 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,048.37 or 0.99987175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00069143 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007608 BTC.

About Centric Swap

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Swap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centric Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

