Centrica (LON:CNA) Sets New 52-Week High at $75.24

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2022

Centrica plc (LON:CNA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 75.24 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 74.58 ($1.01), with a volume of 594212 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.60 ($1.00).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNA. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.36) price objective on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 112 ($1.52) price target on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Centrica to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 58 ($0.79) to GBX 75 ($1.02) in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 83.17 ($1.13).

The company has a market cap of £4.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 68.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 58.32.

Centrica Company Profile (LON:CNA)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

