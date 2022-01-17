Centrifuge (CFG) Market Cap Reaches $133.97 Million

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00002031 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Centrifuge has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $133.97 million and approximately $627,323.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00060837 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00070592 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,206.53 or 0.07588621 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,145.43 or 0.99742025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00068665 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007753 BTC.

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 156,117,574 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

