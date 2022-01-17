Ceres (CERES) Price Hits $121.79 on Top Exchanges

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. During the last week, Ceres has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ceres coin can currently be bought for $121.79 or 0.00288414 BTC on popular exchanges. Ceres has a total market cap of $608,059.55 and approximately $1,314.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00060870 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00071874 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,192.53 or 0.07560105 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,185.56 or 0.99897871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00068718 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007745 BTC.

Ceres Coin Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 6,493 coins and its circulating supply is 4,993 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ceres Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ceres should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ceres using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

