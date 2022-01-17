CertiK (CTK) Trading Up 7% Over Last Week

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. CertiK has a market capitalization of $89.16 million and $8.01 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CertiK coin can currently be bought for $1.42 or 0.00003340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CertiK has traded 7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CertiK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00062169 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00069912 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,247.00 or 0.07614483 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,661.72 or 1.00045172 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00068802 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007899 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK launched on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 62,595,076 coins. CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CertiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CertiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.