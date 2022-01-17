C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Short Interest Update

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the December 15th total of 7,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

C&F Financial stock opened at $53.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.34 and its 200-day moving average is $51.89. The company has a market cap of $187.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. C&F Financial has a 12 month low of $37.98 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.66 million for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 19.94%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. C&F Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.91%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 428.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in C&F Financial by 1,636.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, and business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and instalment loans.

