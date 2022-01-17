Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.25

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18.25 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 19 ($0.26), with a volume of 377711 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19 ($0.26).

Separately, reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.81) target price on shares of Chaarat Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a market cap of £130.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 19.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 21.29.

In related news, insider Martin Andersson bought 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £32,000 ($43,436.95).

Chaarat Gold Company Profile (LON:CGH)

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

