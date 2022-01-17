ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,240,000 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the December 15th total of 19,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 14.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CHPT traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $14.69. 10,862,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,774,771. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.57. ChargePoint has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.24.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.26 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 188.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.63.

In other news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 10,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $190,171.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $56,256.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,009,688 shares of company stock worth $20,480,452 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter worth $50,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the third quarter valued at $5,816,000. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.