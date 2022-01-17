CheesecakeSwap Token Market Cap Reaches $147,403.88 (CCAKE)

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 17th. CheesecakeSwap Token has a market cap of $147,403.88 and approximately $58.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0278 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00060870 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00071874 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,192.53 or 0.07560105 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,185.56 or 0.99897871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00068718 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007745 BTC.

CheesecakeSwap Token Profile

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 5,482,522 coins and its circulating supply is 5,299,464 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

Buying and Selling CheesecakeSwap Token

