Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chegg in a research note issued on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chegg’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Chegg’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.71.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $28.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.64, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $115.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -482.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.64.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ted Schlein acquired 35,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $1,012,313.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 213,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after buying an additional 87,461 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,144,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,841,000 after buying an additional 123,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

