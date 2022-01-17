Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) PT Raised to C$16.00

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to C$16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.68% from the company’s current price.

CHW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chesswood Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Chesswood Group from C$17.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Chesswood Group alerts:

Chesswood Group stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$14.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,858. The company has a quick ratio of 38.25, a current ratio of 40.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 636.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$235.72 million and a P/E ratio of 11.63. Chesswood Group has a twelve month low of C$8.78 and a twelve month high of C$14.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.81.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$37.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$34.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Chesswood Group will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Sonshine sold 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.39, for a total transaction of C$443,212.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$89,218. Also, Director Frederick William Steiner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.25, for a total transaction of C$28,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,093,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$15,585,681. Insiders have sold a total of 50,800 shares of company stock valued at $728,374 in the last three months.

About Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Chesswood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesswood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.