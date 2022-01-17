Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,044 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Chewy were worth $9,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the third quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 76.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1,276.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 74.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wedbush cut shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.10.

NYSE CHWY opened at $44.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.33. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2,243.00 and a beta of 0.35.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 20,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $1,502,767.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James A. Star purchased 26,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,497,642.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 281,576 shares of company stock worth $17,574,834. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

