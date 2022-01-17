Chonk Price Reaches $15.90 (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 17th. In the last week, Chonk has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Chonk has a total market cap of $619,978.50 and approximately $776.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chonk coin can now be bought for $15.90 or 0.00037509 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005280 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00057199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007035 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chonk Coin Profile

CHONK is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Chonk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chonk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

