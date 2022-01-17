Chromia (CHR) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $173.13 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Chromia coin can currently be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00002179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chromia has a market cap of $522.30 million and approximately $173.13 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chromia has traded 39.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005283 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001050 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00056311 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.
- Fantom (FTM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007059 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
Chromia Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “
Chromia Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.
