CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires Shares of 31,934 DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $23.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.64. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. The business had revenue of $212.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $4,125,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Woodrow Levin bought 7,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.81 per share, with a total value of $257,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 745,525 shares of company stock worth $34,413,940 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.