CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 2,012 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 14.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,228,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,354,260,000 after purchasing an additional 654,082 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 35.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,215,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,374,000 after purchasing an additional 319,530 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 726.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 361,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,979,000 after purchasing an additional 318,145 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 149.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 275,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,845,000 after purchasing an additional 164,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 63.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 344,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,102,000 after purchasing an additional 133,219 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total transaction of $252,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total transaction of $347,702.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $14,288,528. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

TECH opened at $390.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $474.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $484.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 90.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.15. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $311.03 and a twelve month high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $257.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.37 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.56%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TECH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.00.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

