CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,598 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 23.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 944,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,996,000 after purchasing an additional 180,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,774,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,285,000 after buying an additional 1,312,140 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 27,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 64,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 605,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,524,000 after buying an additional 9,991 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.78.

Shares of CAG opened at $35.11 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 54.82%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

