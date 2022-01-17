CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 59.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,663 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of K. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Kellogg by 269.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25,537 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in Kellogg by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Kellogg by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.89.

K stock opened at $67.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.76 and its 200 day moving average is $63.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.59. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.39%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $5,159,207.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.