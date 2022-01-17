CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Holdings in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,346 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.15% of Energy Fuels worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,886,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Energy Fuels by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 56,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Energy Fuels by 1,096.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 157,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 144,249 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Energy Fuels by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Energy Fuels by 2,743.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 20,194 shares in the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 17,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $165,579.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $7.15 on Monday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $11.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -29.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 17.28% and a negative net margin of 1,815.46%. The business had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.53 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UUUU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

