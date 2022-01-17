CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Holdings in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) by 110.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,020 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Lion Electric worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lion Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Lion Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lion Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.65.

Lion Electric stock opened at $9.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average of $12.42. The Lion Electric Company has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $35.25.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $11.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.10 million. Analysts forecast that The Lion Electric Company will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Lion Electric Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

