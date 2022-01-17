CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.05% of Lithium Americas worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 3.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,241,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,042,000 after purchasing an additional 84,597 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after buying an additional 75,082 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 521,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after buying an additional 92,667 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 493,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after buying an additional 99,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 3,594.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 472,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 459,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at $30.46 on Monday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $41.56. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 57.43 and a current ratio of 57.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.11.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Lithium Americas from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen raised Lithium Americas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithium Americas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

