CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Datadog by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,926,000 after buying an additional 25,869 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,732,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,072,000 after buying an additional 385,880 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Capital LLC now owns 356,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,082,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth about $5,208,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Datadog by 6.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 110,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Datadog from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $191.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.30.

Shares of DDOG opened at $138.28 on Monday. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 343,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $54,322,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $913,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,302,017 shares of company stock worth $396,912,545 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

