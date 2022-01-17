CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,728 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.06% of Centerra Gold worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CGAU. Scotiabank upgraded Centerra Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. CIBC upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.34.

Shares of NYSE CGAU opened at $8.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.70. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $11.66.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 46.34% and a positive return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $220.56 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently -12.04%.

Centerra Gold Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

